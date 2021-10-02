Tanker Catches Fire After Overturning on I-287 in NJ; at Least 1 Dead

The driver of a gasoline tanker was killed in a fiery crash Saturday morning along Interstate 287 in New Jersey, state police said.

The tanker truck overturned around 6:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway at MP 66 in Mahwah, a spokesperson for the NJSP said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Video from the crash site shows a massive fire on the interstate's shoulder, with thick plumes of black smoke filling the skies above. Lanes of traffic in both directions were impacted throughout the morning while fire and polices crews responded.

"There is a gasoline tanker crash on Route 287 in Mahwah that is causing a smoke condition over the village this morning," the Suffern Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The New Jersey State Police said the truck's driver died at the crash site. His identity was not released.

Most of the lanes in each direction had reopened and traffic was moving several hours later.

Investigators will determine what caused the tanker to overturn.