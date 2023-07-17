Tania Kinsella becomes first woman of color named first deputy commissioner of NYPD

What to Know In a historic announcement, not only was Edward Caban named the next NYPD commissioner on Monday, making him the first Hispanic person to lead the nation's largest police department, but Mayor Eric Adams also announced Tania Kinsella as the next first deputy commissioner -- the first woman of color to serve in that position in NYPD history.

Kinsella is a 20-year veteran of the NYPD, who has also served at several precincts across the five boroughs -- having served in numerous positions including captain, commanding officer, deputy inspector, and inspector.

Kinsella, the youngest daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and Guyana and a mother, rose through the ranks to become the commanding officer of the 120th precinct in her home borough of Staten Island.

Most recently she was the executive officer at the office of the chief of patrol, a position to which she was named last year, and to which she was subsequently promoted to deputy chief.

“It is my honor to announce the appointment of Edward Caban as the next commissioner of the New York City Police Department and the first Latino police commissioner in NYPD history, as well as Tania Kinsella as the next first deputy commissioner and first woman of color to serve in that role in NYPD history,” Adams said. “I am confident that Commissioner Caban will continue that legacy of success while supporting our officers going forward every day. The same is true for First Deputy Commissioner Kinsella. The youngest daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and Guyana, her appointment today truly personifies the American Dream."

Adams went on to describe Kinsella as leader who is "unparalleled," while also describing the significance of Kinsella's appointment.

"Why is her appointment so significant?" Adams asked during the ceremony in which he swore in Kinsella. "The NYPD has a great crime-fighting profile, but it has an image problem. When you look at the department you don't see youthfulness, you don't see diversity at the top. You don't see the richness....people should see the possibilities."

Adams went on to say that Kinsella has been committed to creating strong bonds between the community and police department since she decided to join the force.

"In her 20 years with the NYPD, First Deputy Commissioner Kinsella has devoted herself to bringing the police and the community together, building bonds, and making our city a better, safer, and stronger place to live. Commissioner Caban and First Deputy Commissioner Kinsella are the best of the NYPD. They truly understand the importance of both safety and justice, and I look forward to continuing to work with them to help keep our city safe.”

When addressing the public after being named first deputy commissioner of the NYPD, Kinsella said she is "honored" calling the moment she joined the police department "love at first sight."

"Being a police officer is much more than keeping people safe, it's about building community," Kinsella said.

"Aside from being a mother, working as a police officer is the most rewarding job I can imagine," she said.

Tania Kinsella addresses the city after being named First Deputy Commissioner of the NYPD.