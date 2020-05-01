Tale of Two States: NY Daily Deaths Hit New Low, NJ Sets Pandemic High as Warm Weekend Looms

What to Know More than 27,000 tri-state lives have been lost to date. New York alone has reported 18,321 deaths, though the real toll is likely higher; the state eclipsed 300,00 confirmed cases on Thursday

To help protect essential workers, NYC subways will shut down between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. each night to be thoroughly disinfected

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy says his shutdown order will remain in effect statewide indefinitely; he reported a new single-day high in deaths (460) Thursday but has seen progress on key metrics

New York reported its lowest single-day death toll Thursday while New Jersey reported its biggest single-day high of the crisis, a reflection of two hardest-hit states battling different peaks of an at-times unpredictable virus curve.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Phil Murphy have been at the forefront of the national war against COVID-19. They've preached social distancing harder than anyone in America; they've both been to Washington, D.C., to fight for more testing and financial aid for their states. They've seen progress -- and setbacks.

The two states have lost more than 25,000 people (18,321 in New York, 7,228 in New Jersey) combined, though the governors acknowledge the real toll is likely higher. New York City is home to the two counties -- Queens and Brooklyn -- reporting more fatalities than any in America. If the city's 5,302 "probable" fatalities were included in the official count, the two states' death toll would top 30,000.

The virus is still killing someone in the tri-state area every 2 minutes. Yet, as the governors lay out their reopening blueprints, there have been key signs of progress. New York state is averaging fewer than 1,000 new daily hospitalizations for the first time in a month. The USNS Comfort has departed New York City; the U.S. Army is leaving Javits Center. Cuomo says Javits will be converted from a military operation to a temporary state-run medical facility.

New Jersey had been reporting slowing infection rates and dips in hospitalizations; those numbers saw an uptick in recent days. But the state reported its fewest number of people on ventilators since April 4 on Thursday. Death is a lagging indicator. As New York's curve showed, once the number of critically ill patients begins to consistently decline, daily fatalities begin to ebb, too.

It's an agonizing wait. The entire process has been agonizing for millions of people -- and as tens of thousands grieve, millions are anxious to move forward.

The upcoming weekend, with 70-degree temperatures and partly sunny skies, may be the first true test of tri-state residents' commitment to social distancing since officials reported some "good news" on the virus front. New Jersey's golf courses and state parks reopen to visitors this weekend. Face coverings are recommended, but not mandated. Capacity is still limited at state parks.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio says 1,000 non-NYPD social distancing staffers will be out to reinforce guidance. The city plans to dole out 100,000 free masks in parks, with more handouts coming.

Connecticut has been the least impacted of the three tri-states, reporting 2,257 fatalities to date and far fewer total positive cases. The widely watched IHME model puts it far behind New York and New Jersey on the overall virus curve; it says Connecticut could look to relax restrictions after June 21, well past the May 29 date it most recently set for the other two states.

At the same time, Gov. Ned Lamont has unveiled a plan to reopen the state, at least on a limited basis, by May 20, sooner than the other governors. Like the other governors, he requires a 14-day decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations before the plan can begin. The state hit Day 8 on that scale Thursday.

He includes other criteria similar to the New York and New Jersey governors on testing, contact tracing, social distancing and healthcare system capacity.

If all goes well, it would be possible for restaurants (outdoor only, no bar areas) to reopen on May 20; remaining retail, museums and zoos, hair and nail services, and business offices might be able to reopen. Businesses would still be encouraged to work from home, where possible. The personal care industry has been a controversial topic on the national front, given the proximity it requires.

The businesses listed by Lamont represent about 30 percent of Connecticut's unemployment claims, according to Josh Geballe, chief operating officer for the state. Nationally, 30.3 million people have filed jobless claims in the last six weeks. That is more than the populations of the New York and Chicago metropolitan areas combined, and it’s by far the worst string of layoffs on record. It adds up to almost one in five American workers.

White House Reopening Guidelines Leave Room for Interpretation

For states considering lifting quarantine measures, the official guidelines propose either a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases within two weeks or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests.

As shown below, when you compare yesterday’s new case count with that of two weeks ago, the number is often lower, simply because the counts fluctuate. The criteria has been criticized by some for being vague, creating the opportunity for any governor to argue the numbers are favorable enough to start reopening.

Amid Cloud of Uncertainty, Major Study Offers 1st Real Hope on Treatment

We don't even know how many are really infected. The tri-state area has reported more than 450,000 confirmed cases to date: 304,372 in New York, 118,652 in New Jersey and 26,767 in Connecticut. Early antibody testing in New York indicates the actual case total could be 10 times higher. New York City alone has reported more than 167,000 cases; data shows it may have had up to 2.1 million.

Cuomo has said the crisis won't really be "over" until there's a vaccine. More than 70 of those are in development worldwide, but approval could be at least 12 to 18 months out. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says the nation could be in for a "bad fall" if no effective treatment emerges.

Fortunately, Fauci, along with other health experts, seemed to be impressed by the findings from Gilead Sciences' latest clinical trial on Remdesivir, one of the most prominent experimental drugs for COVID-19. Preliminary results found it shortened the recovery time by an average of four days for hospitalized patients.

"You do now have a drug that you have proven can actually work on the virus," Fauci told The Associated Press. "Will it be an overwhelming cure? No, of course not." But it can certainly help free up hospital beds, he said.

No treatment currently is approved for treating the virus, which has killed more than 230,000 people worldwide since it emerged late last year. The FDA is weighing whether to grant emergency use authorization to Remdesivir; that doesn't mean the drug has been approved, but it makes it available to use.