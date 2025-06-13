Chicken strips, tacos and burritos are making their way to the Taco Bell menu starting this Tuesday.

On the heels of its Crispy Chicken Nuggets, Taco Bell opted to take the tortilla-coated crunch and pack it into new formats. On June 17, for a limited time, fans of the Mexican-inspired food chain can enjoy the Crispy Chicken Taco ($2.79), Crispy Chicken Burrito ($5.49) and Crispy Chicken Strips (2 for $3.99).

To pair with the new menu items are the Spicy Ranchero Sauce (Anaheim + jalapeño chiles, garlic, tomato, onion) or Avocado Ranch Sauce (creamy and tangy with a hint of avocado).

The new menu items will be available at Taco Bells nationwide for a limited time.