Table Thrown at Alleged Monsey Attacker Turned Into Menorah Stand

Hanukkah celebrations resumed in the Orthodox community of Monsey, New York, this weekend, nearly one year since the deadly attack on a rabbi.

The Monsey community is gathering to celebrate Hanukkah again with slightly smaller observances due to the coronavirus pandemic. Police say they've increased their presence in the religious communities and houses of worship.

Despite the tragedy of last year, community leaders were determined to carry on this year.

A coffee table thrown at the attacker last year has since been transformed into a menorah stand, with a Hebrew inscription that reads "A big miracle happened here."

Rabbi Josef Neumann died several months after the attack.

A judge determined that his alleged killer, Grafton Thomas, was not mentally fit to stand trial.