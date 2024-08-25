Nassau County

5 dead in apparent murder-suicide at NY home of recently deceased matriarch: police

Police in Nassau County said they were investigating multiple deaths at a home in Syosset

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Almost one week after the passing of a 95-year-old Long Island woman, police swarmed her home to investigate the deaths of five people.

Nassau County police said five bodies were discovered at the Syosset home on Sunday, when officers responded to the home off Wyoming Court around 12 p.m.

The department said police found a man outside the home, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The four other victims were all found inside the home.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told Newsday that the weekend deaths appeared to be related to a murder-suicide.

"We do know that the subject on the front lawn did shoot and kill himself," Ryder told the outlet.

As first reported by Newsday, the home appeared to be the address of Theresa Martha DeLucia, who died Aug. 19. The Syosset woman had been interned at Calverton National Cemetery on Friday.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

A longtime neighbor confirmed that members of her family had gathered in the past week, some traveling from out of state.

News

NJ Transit 4 hours ago

Free NJ Transit rides start on Monday: what to know

NYPD 8 hours ago

Police kill 62-year-old man allegedly holding gun in East Harlem

"A tragedy, really really a tragedy for the family," Wendy Paisner told News 4. "I just saw that they pulled in and they were there to be there for the mother's funeral, and then to pay respects and then to sell the house."

This story is developing, check back for updates.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Nassau County
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us