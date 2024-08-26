Police to brief public on 5 family members killed in LI murder-suicide days after mom's funeral

The identities of the five people killed in an apparent murder-suicide that's shaken a Long Island neighborhood could be released Monday.

Police vehicles finally exited the quiet Syosset cul-de-sac Sunday night after combing through evidence at the Wyoming Court home for nearly 10 hours.

Nassau County police said five bodies were discovered around 12 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

The department said police found a man outside the home, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The four other victims were all found inside the home. Sources confirm that all five people are family members.

Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told Newsday that the weekend deaths appeared to be related to a murder-suicide.

"We do know that the subject on the front lawn did shoot and kill himself," Ryder told the outlet.

Neighbors said the 95-year-old woman who lived at the home had recently passed away. As first reported by Newsday, the home was the address of Theresa Martha DeLucia, who died Aug. 19. The Syosset woman had been interned at Calverton National Cemetery on Friday.

Wendy Paisner lives across the street and saw the woman's children at the house the past fews days, including one that traveled in from North Carolina.

"I just saw that they pulled in and they were there to be there for the mother's funeral, and then to pay respects and then to sell the house," she told News 4.

There are reports that family members were meeting Sunday to talk about the will and possible the sale of the home.

Paisner said DeLucia lived at the home with one of her adult sons who had mental health issues.

"I think the mother looked after him," she said. "He really needed support, emotional support."

Police scheduled an 11 a.m. press conference on Monday to release details of their investigation.