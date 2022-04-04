Sword-Wielding Teens With Crowbar, Knife Eyed in UWS Hate Crime Case: Cops

Six teenagers were allegedly approached on a Manhattan sidewalk by three other teens armed with a sword, knife and crowbar who told them they wanted to "get them" because they were Jewish, according to a complaint filed with the NYPD.

The NYPD confirmed Monday that the complaint had been filed in connection with Saturday's 7:30 p.m. confrontation near West End Avenue and West 86th Street.

According to the report, the victimized teens, who range in age from 12 to 16, kept walking despite the threat -- and the three suspects followed them in the direction they were headed before eventually running off.

No injuries were reported.

NYC Council Member Gale Brewer, who represents the district serving the Upper West Side, condemned the "horrible anti-semitic attack targeting 8th and 9th grade boys" in a Facebook post Sunday and said her office followed up with the NYPD.

Calls to Brewer's office on the case Monday were not immediately returned.

One woman who responded to Brewer's Facebook post said she was the mother of one of the boys who was threatened. She called it "sickening that kids around his own age are walking around this neighborhood with knives and crowbars targeting Jews, taunting them to fight and on Shabbat no less" and asked for justice.

The NYPD says its Hate Crime Task Force is investigating. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.