SWAT teams, police search NJ woods for man wanted on charges tied to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Police and SWAT team members were searching a section of New Jersey woods for a man wanted on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The search for the man, identified as Gregory Yetman, was ongoing near the Middlesex County town of Helmetta, according to the FBI. Tactical teams could be seen in the backyard of homes, as CHopper 4 showed law enforcement searching the property and a shed.

It was not immediately clear what specific charges Yetman was facing, or how long police had been looking for him.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.