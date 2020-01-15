New Jersey

SWAT Swarms Streets of Northern New Jersey Town

It is unclear what brought on the heavy police presence

Multiple SWAT teams and police descended on the northern New Jersey town of Garfield Wednesday, Chopper 4 images show.

The heavy police presence prompted several streets to be been shut down to assist the unknown emergency response.

Chopper 4 was over the scene when a number of SWAT officers with long firearms swarmed and entered a white apartment building situated on a street corner around 12:30 p.m.

Images also showed police tape and a multitude of police vehicles in the region.

Residents about a block and a half from the scene are being escorted to their homes by Sheriff’s officers.

No other details were immediately available.

