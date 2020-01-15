SWAT Swarms Streets of Northern New Jersey Town

Multiple SWAT teams and police descended on the northern New Jersey town of Garfield Wednesday, Chopper 4 images show.
The heavy police presence prompted several streets to be been shut down to assist the unknown emergency response.
Chopper 4 was over the scene when a number of SWAT officers with long firearms swarmed and entered a white apartment building situated on a street corner around 12:30 p.m.
Images also showed police tape and a multitude of police vehicles in the region.
Residents about a block and a half from the scene are being escorted to their homes by Sheriff’s officers.
No other details were immediately available.
