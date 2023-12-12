Movies

Swag Wonka suite up for grabs near Central Park

The highly anticipated movie hits theaters Dec. 15

Hotel Wonka Sweet Suite
Booking.com

Not everything in this room is edible and, sorry Veruca Salt, there's no flying glass elevator, but two pairs of candy-loving guests get to travel a world of pure imagination for the release of the highly anticipated "Wonka" movie Friday.

The total cost for the two-day stay in each state, Dec. 15-16, is just $12.15, a tip of the top hat to the release date.

The candy-coated stays in collaboration with Booking.com partner Highgate Hotels will be available to book on a first-come, first-served basis starting at noon Wednesday. They'll take place at two different city-chic hotels from coast to coast – Park Lane New York in New York City and Viceroy Santa Monica in Los Angeles – each transformed into sugary wonderlands inspired by the highly anticipated film, and complete with activities fit for a candy connoisseur. 

Guests will enjoy all-you-can-treat experiences and edible amenities such as limited-edition, fun, and imaginative Wonka© Magic Hat Gummies in four fruity flavored combinations, life-sized chocolate confections, a replica of the tree in Wonka’s candy shop, and a decadent chocolate bar bed topped with marshmallows set amidst cotton candy clouds for the sweetest dreams, like those in the new film, according to Booking.com. Learn more here.

