Swag Wonka suite up for grabs near Central Park

Not everything in this room is edible and, sorry Veruca Salt, there's no flying glass elevator, but two pairs of candy-loving guests get to travel a world of pure imagination for the release of the highly anticipated "Wonka" movie Friday.

The total cost for the two-day stay in each state, Dec. 15-16, is just $12.15, a tip of the top hat to the release date.

The candy-coated stays in collaboration with Booking.com partner Highgate Hotels will be available to book on a first-come, first-served basis starting at noon Wednesday. They'll take place at two different city-chic hotels from coast to coast – Park Lane New York in New York City and Viceroy Santa Monica in Los Angeles – each transformed into sugary wonderlands inspired by the highly anticipated film, and complete with activities fit for a candy connoisseur.

Guests will enjoy all-you-can-treat experiences and edible amenities such as limited-edition, fun, and imaginative Wonka© Magic Hat Gummies in four fruity flavored combinations, life-sized chocolate confections, a replica of the tree in Wonka’s candy shop, and a decadent chocolate bar bed topped with marshmallows set amidst cotton candy clouds for the sweetest dreams, like those in the new film, according to Booking.com. Learn more here.