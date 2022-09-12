SUV Sought in Airsoft Pistol Attacks on NYC Pedestrians

Cops are looking for a person in an SUV who allegedly hit three pedestrians in two separate airsoft pistol attacks in the same area of Brooklyn on the same day earlier this month, authorities say.

According to police, a 28-year-old woman was walking near Wythe Avenue and Grand Street just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, when a gray Toyota SUV drove up next to her. Someone inside the vehicle discharged what is believed to be an airsoft pistol, striking the woman in the face. It's not clear what kind of ammo was inside the airsoft pistol.

Airsoft pistols look like regular handguns but they're designed to shoot ammunition like plastic BBs, nothing metal.

Just five minutes after the attack on the 28-year-old woman, cops say the same vehicle approached a 45-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy near Wythe Avenue and South 11th Street. Someone fired the airsoft pistol at them, too, from the car.

The woman was hit in the left shoulder and the teenager was hit in the neck, police said. All three victims sought medical attention by private means for their injuries, which mostly involved swelling and pain, police said.

The vehicle was last seen driving south on Wythe Avenue. Police released surveillance video of it (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-77-TIPS.