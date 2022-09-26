North Corona

SUV Driver Dies After Crashing Into Queens Building

The driver of an SUV died after smashing their vehicle into a building in Queens Monday evening, police said.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. at 34th Avenue and 106th Street in North Corona, according to police. Video from the scene showed the large black SUV hit and knock over a cement wall outside a home.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where they died. It was not immediately clear whether the driver had a medical episode or if something else caused the crash. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

North Corona
