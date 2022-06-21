New Jersey

‘Suspicious' Toddler Death Under Investigation in New Jersey

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

A New Jersey county prosecutor's office says it is investigating the "suspicious" death of a 3-year-old boy, though few other details were available Tuesday.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez's office confirmed in a tweet that the prosecutor office's homicide unit and Jersey City police were investigating the toddler's death in Jersey City Heights.

No details were released on the child, his family or the circumstances surrounding his death. Additional information is expected later Tuesday.

