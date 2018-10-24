Officials are investigating a series of apparent explosive devices sent to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, George Soros, CNN and Eric Holder. Jonathan Dienst reports. (Published 58 minutes ago)

What to Know Explosive devices sent to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, George Soros, CNN and Eric Holder appear to be linked

At least five of the devices were similar-looking, sent in a manila envelope with multiple stamps on it

At least 5 of the packages had the same return sender address

A string of suspicious packages were sent to multiple politicians and members of the press over the last 48 hours. New details are emerging about the delivery, contents and treatment of each of those packages -- most of which shared the same bulky, manila packaging and the same return address.

Here’s what we know about each one.

GEORGE SOROS

A suspicious package was found in George Soros’ mailbox at his home in Bedford, New York, about 3:45 p.m. Monday. It was found by an employee, who threw it into the woods and phoned police.

The package had a manila outer and a stamp on it. It listed the return address as one belonging to ex-Democratic National Committee chairman Debbie Wasserman Schultz

The device appeared to be a pipe, with some sort of device attached to it with black tape and wires. It arrived in a bulky manila envelope with six stamps on it. The address and return address was printed on white paper and taped to the manila folder.

The device contained explosive powder, a law enforcement source told NBC 4, and it was similar to a pipe bomb. It was detonated as a precaution.

News 4 obtained this image of one of the four apparent explosive devices.

Photo credit: News 4

FORMER SEC. OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON

Secret service screeners reviewing mail to Hillary Clinton at an outside mail sorting facility find a potentially explosive device addressed to the former secretary of state

Clinton is not home at the time, but her husband former President Bill Clinton is

The package has a manila outer and multiple stamps on it. It appears to be a working explosive, although analysis is pending further testing.

The package lists the return address as one belonging to Debbie Wasserman Schultz

FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

Routine mail screening turns up a suspicious and potentially explosive device Wednesday morning

The package has a manila outer and multiple stamps on it. It appears to be a working explosive, although analysis is pending further testing.

The package lists the return address as one belonging to Debbie Wasserman Schultz

One of the devices intercepted on Wednesday.



JOHN BRENNAN / CNN

A suspicious package is discovered in CNN’s Manhattan mailroom mid-morning Wednesday, addressed to former CIA head John Brennan

The parcel has a manila outer packaging and stamps on it

The device inside the package appeared to be a “live explosive,” NYPD commissioner O’Neill said

An envelope with white powder was also found in the packaging

The building is evacuated while the package is removed

ERIC HOLDER / DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ

A suspicious device is intercepted at the Florida office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in Sunrise, Florida, Wednesday morning

It is delivered in a bulky manila envelope with stamps on it

The device is addressed to former New York Attorney General Eric Holder, but appears to have been delivered to the return sender listed on the mail: Wasserman Schultz

Investigators believe the package addressed to Holder may have had the wrong address, which is why it was shipped back to the nominal sender (Schultz's return address). Schultz did not send the packages.

The NYPD has released this guide on how to recognize a suspicious package, and what to do.



CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS

A suspicious device addressed to California Rep. Maxine Waters is intercepted at a mail processing facility for the U.S. Capitol

That device's nature, and possible connection to the others, was not immediately clear

NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO