Suspicious death in Hartford, Conn. now being investigated as a homicide

A suspicious death in Hartford on Saturday is now being investigated as a homicide.
Fire officials said firefighters were called to Pope Park Highway around 7:15 a.m. for a report of a body wrapped in a comforter.
According to police, officers were originally investigating the body found as a suspicious death.
Later Saturday afternoon, they said the incident had become a homicide investigation.
Investigators have not released any details about the person who died.
