Police say ‘Big Rusty Wildfire' in Burlington County is ‘suspicious'

A wildfire that ignited next to a large piece of art and came dangerously close to nearby homes in Burlington County earlier this week is now considered to be suspicious.

On Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, New Jersey State Police asked for the public's help in figuring out how the so-called "Big Rusty Wildfire" that burned up about 40 acres in Hainesport started.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service first responded to the so-called Big Rusty Wildfire in the area of Bancroft Lane and Cove Court in the Burlington County community on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, at approximately 4:39 p.m., troopers responded to the 'Big Rusty' monument located on State Highway 38 in Hainesport Township, Burlington County, for a fire," state police wrote. "The nature of the fire was deemed suspicious."

The forest fire service said 20 structures were threatened as flames neared at one point Monday night, but no property damage was reported.

Before the fire was 100% contained Wednesday, it had burned through 40 acres, the forest fire service said. Luckily no one was hurt and no evacuations occurred.

The fire was named for Thomas Dambo's large "Big Rusty" sculpture that is built of scrapped materials and sits nearby.

Thomas Dambo is making a point about turning trash into treasure with his massive trolls that are being displayed around the world. "Big Rusty" in New Jersey is Dambo's latest creation.

Photos shared by the forest fire service show flames near the large sculpture.

NJSP said they welcome all tips -- even anonymous ones -- and that people "who may have witnessed the incident or the events prior," give Troop C detectives a call at 609-298-1171.

