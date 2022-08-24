Suspects in Skull-Cracking Bronx Mugging of Off-Duty Cop Wanted for 19 Robberies: NYPD

What to Know An off-duty NYPD officer suffered a fractured skull during a violent attack and robbery in the Bronx, according to police.

Police said that he was approached by three individuals, who repeatedly struck the victim in the head before taking off with his cellphone, keys and wallet — which contained multiple debit cards and forms of ID.

Police revealed the suspects are wanted for a string of over one dozen robberies.

The suspects who unleashed a violent attack and robbery on an off-duty NYPD officer that left him with a fractured skull are wanted for a string of at least 19 robberies, according to police.

The latest attack, which involved the off-duty officer, occurred just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, police told NBC New York, when the officer may have been out for a morning jog. Police said that he was approached by three individuals, who repeatedly struck the victim in the head before taking off with his cellphone, keys and wallet — which contained multiple debit cards and forms of ID.

He was discovered by fellow officers lying wounded in the street near the intersection of Olmstead and Turnbull avenues in the Unionport neighborhood, right outside of the P.O. Serrano Playground. Police said he was bleeding from the ear.

He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was said to be in critical condition with a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain, police said.

The 48-year-old officer was not on duty at the time of the alleged attack, and police are looking into whether it might be part of an ongoing robbery pattern. Police later said released images of three individuals allegedly involved in the string of nearly 20 robberies throughout the borough, the latest being against the officer.

On numerous occasions, 3 individuals approach a victim, while a 4th remains in the vehicle, and forcibly remove property from the victim. The most commonly used vehicle in this pattern is a black Honda Sedan. DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS with any info. pic.twitter.com/J45Pfg0vNQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 24, 2022

Sources said that after attacking the 18-year NYPD veteran, the three men fled in a black Honda Accord with New York license plates.

In a statement, Police Benevolence Association President Pat Lynch said "While we pray at our injured brother's bedside tonight, police officers across this city are searching for the cowards who did this to him. Make no mistake: we will find them."

He went on to attack the justice system and lawmakers who "refuse to hold criminals accountable — not even a police officer can walk these streets safely."

There are no known suspects at this time, and a large ongoing investigation is underway. However, Wednesday morning, police revealed the suspects are wanted for a total of at least 19 robberies.