Suspects in NYC Teen Park Shooting Fired Upon by Responding Cops

A teenager's trip to a park in the Bronx ended with him shot in the chest, and the two suspects linked to the gun violence were shot at by responding police.

The situation unfolded at Claremont Park Friday night around 11 p.m., according to police, who said the perps were riding on the back of a scooter when cops arrived.

One of the two suspects on the scooter was allegedly holding a gun and was fired upon by one of the arriving NYPD officers, the department said. Neither suspect was hit.

The two suspects ditched the scooter and tried running off on foot. One of the two didn't make it away -- cops arrested a 19-year-old male, now facing an attempted murder charge.

What led up to the shooting in the park is unclear. Detectives with the NYPD swarmed the park for hours Friday night sifting through potential evidence.

The second suspect is still on the run.