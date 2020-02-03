Suspects Enter NJ Home in Broad Daylight, Sexually Assault Woman Before Robbing Her: Cops

Police in New Jersey are searching for three suspects accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her home before robbing her.

The robbery suspects entered the victim's apartment on Broad Street in Newark before 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to the city's Department of Public Safety.

A renter who was at home saw the suspects and they sexually assaulted her, officials said. Then they took her cash, car keys and other personal belongings.

Surveillance photos show two of the suspects had their faces covered and the other one didn't.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip Line at: 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).