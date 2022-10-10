Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into LI Cop, Sends Officer to Hospital

A 33-year-old Long Island man was arrested Sunday morning after crashing his car into a highway patrol officer's vehicle while driving under the influence, authorities said.

Police said Kushal Dilawri was driving the Long Island Expressway around 4:30 a.m. when he crashed into the Suffolk County Police Highway Patrol car.

The officer of the patrol car had pulled over near exit 49, in Melville, to process an earlier crash.

Dilawri was not injured, but the officer did get transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment, according to police.

The Hicksville man was arrested the charge of driving while intoxicated. Attorney information for the 33-year-old was not known.