Suspected Arrested in Terrifying NYC Street Attack That Left Woman in Coma

Police arrested the man they say sneaked up behind a 46-year-old woman as she walked on a Brooklyn street, picked her up and slammed her to the sidewalk, where video shows he pummeled her repeatedly.

The victim suffered severe head and body trauma in the 6 a.m. Aug. 25 attack near Division Avenue and Rodney Street, according to law enforcement. She had to be put in a medically induced coma, and was listed in critical condition.

Jarring surveillance video shows the stranger repeatedly punching the woman once he threw her onto the sidewalk. Police say he also tried to take her pants off as she lay dazed on the concrete and sexually assault her; then he ran off.

On Friday, the NYPD announced the arrest of 27-year-old Joshua Cruz and charged the Brooklyn man with assault, sexual abuse and forcible touching.

Those who live in the area were taken aback that an attack like that could happen in their neighborhood.

"I'm just surprised ... there are a lot of old people and children, we usually don't have a lot of crime," said Luz Aviles.