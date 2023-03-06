Upper West Side

Suspect Arrested in Late-Night Manhattan Stairwell Rape

By Myles Miller

A man is in custody after a brutal assault and rape in an Upper West Side stairwell in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Cops say Jamel McIver, 30, of East 121st Street, faces charges of rape, sexually motivated burglary and criminal sex act in connection with the incident at 1 a.m. Saturday near West End Avenue and West 65th Street.

The suspect allegedly followed the 21-year-old woman into a building and further to an elevator, before he dragged her out and into a nearby stairwell, where he allegedly assaulted her.

She told police he then forced her back outside before running off on foot. The woman was taken to a hospital.

