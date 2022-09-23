Suspect With Gun Robs East Harlem Deli, Then Shoots Man He's Trying to Rob, Too: NYPD

A man with a gun was seen on security video robbing an East Harlem deli, and then just moments later shot a man outside the store who he also tried to stick up, police said.

Surveillance footage showed the masked suspect walk up to the counter of the store on the corner of First Avenue and East 119th Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday according to police. The man brought a can of Sprite up to the register, and appeared to be reaching into his pocket for money — but instead pulled out a handgun.

After robbing the store and walking out with a fistful of cash, the suspect then tried to rob a man standing outside the front door, police said. In an exchange that also was caught on camera, the two then get into a fight, with the struggle spilling out onto the street and down the block.

Eventually, the worker from inside the deli came running out, video showed, helping chase away the gunman. However, it was not before the man being mugged was shot in the leg, police said.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to Metropolitan Hospital, where he is expected to survive. Police are searching for the suspect, who fled from the scene shortly after pulling the trigger.

An investigation is ongoing.