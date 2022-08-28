Staten Island

Suspect Swipes Cash From Man in Wheelchair on NYC Bus Ride

Police released the first look at a come-from-behind robbery aboard a Staten Island bus earlier this month that saw a suspect stealing hundreds of dollars of cash from a man in a wheelchair.

NYPD officials released video Sunday of the two-week-old robbery on an S40 MTA bus in hopes of tracking down the suspect.

Surveillance video catches the moment police said a man stands up behind the 64-year-old victim and takes $250 from shirt pocket. A brief struggle follows as the victim stands up and tries to stop the man, but he was able to get away.

The robbery occurred Aug. 13 around 9:10 p.m. as the bus was stopping at Clinton Avenue and Richmond Terrace, according to police.

The victim was not hurt.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a black "TLC" t-shirt, black Nike basketball shorts, white socks and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

