Suspect stole $23,000 worth of golf clubs from Norwalk store: police

Police have arrested a suspect accused of stealing $23,000 worth of golf clubs from a sporting goods store in Norwalk.

The theft happened on Feb. 17 at Golf Galaxy on Connecticut Avenue, according to police.

Detectives began an investigation with the assistance of New York State Police and identified a suspect.

The 41-year-old man from Bronx, New York is connected to a series of commercial burglaries targeting golf equipment retailers across the New York area, according to police.

Police obtained an arrest warrant and the suspect turned himself in on Wednesday.

He is charged with burglary, first-degree larceny, and second-degree criminal mischief. He was released on $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 9.