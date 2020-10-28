Rockland County

Suspect Shot During Drug-Related Investigation at Rockland County Hotel: Sources

While federal agents were in the hotel, a federal agent shot a man who is believed to be a suspect in the investigation, Clarkstown's mayor said

Aerial shot of hotel
NBC New York

A suspect was shot and injured by federal agents during a drug-related investigation at a hotel in Rockland County, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

As part of a joint investigation with the NYPD, agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant at the Doubletree Hotel on Route 59 in the hamlet of Nanuet, according to law enforcement sources. While agents were in the hotel, a federal agent shot a man who is believed to be a suspect in the investigation, Clarkstown Town Supervisor George Hoehmann said.

Hoehmann told NBC New York that the Clarkstown Police Department was not involved in the incident, but were investigating following the shooting. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear, but Hoehmann said that one of the agents may have been trying to make an arrest.

News

COVID-19 14 hours ago

New York Tops 500,000 Confirmed COVID Cases as U.S. Sees Fastest Spread Rate Since Spring

NYC Violence 3 hours ago

Two Teens Shot, One Killed, During Violent Robbery on Brooklyn Street

The DEA confirmed it was involved in the incident, but did not share any further details.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not immediately clear.

This article tagged under:

Rockland CountyNew YorkClarkstownNanuet
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us