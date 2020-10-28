Suspect Shot During Drug-Related Investigation at Rockland County Hotel: Sources

A suspect was shot and injured by federal agents during a drug-related investigation at a hotel in Rockland County, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

As part of a joint investigation with the NYPD, agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant at the Doubletree Hotel on Route 59 in the hamlet of Nanuet, according to law enforcement sources. While agents were in the hotel, a federal agent shot a man who is believed to be a suspect in the investigation, Clarkstown Town Supervisor George Hoehmann said.

Hoehmann told NBC New York that the Clarkstown Police Department was not involved in the incident, but were investigating following the shooting. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear, but Hoehmann said that one of the agents may have been trying to make an arrest.

The DEA confirmed it was involved in the incident, but did not share any further details.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not immediately clear.