New York City

Suspect Randomly Knocks Out Woman in Chinatown in Broad Daylight

A 55-year-old woman was knocked out cold in the middle of New York City's Chinatown in what police are investigating as another hateful attack.

The woman was walking along Bayard Street on Monday evening when a man walking in the opposite direction randomly punched her, according to police and surveillance video posted by New York State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou. Several people who witnessed the violence then rushed to aid the woman who appeared to be unconscious.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim is expected to recover, Niou said, and a hate crime task force has been called in to investigate.

Shortly after the incident, police took the suspect into custody just a block away from the scene. He is undergoing a psychological evaluation at Bellevue Hospital, police said. It's unclear what charges he will face.

hate crimes May 27

75-Year-Old Asian Woman Suffers Facial Fracture in Unprovoked NYC Attack

Asian Americans May 26

Majority of Americans Believe Anti-Asian Hate Rising, Poll Shows

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York CityChinatownanti-Asian attack
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us