Suspect Randomly Knocks Out Woman in Chinatown in Broad Daylight

A 55-year-old woman was knocked out cold in the middle of New York City's Chinatown in what police are investigating as another hateful attack.

The woman was walking along Bayard Street on Monday evening when a man walking in the opposite direction randomly punched her, according to police and surveillance video posted by New York State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou. Several people who witnessed the violence then rushed to aid the woman who appeared to be unconscious.

This was just sent to me from my constituent. This just happened in my district in Chinatown. He has been arrested and our precinct is investigating. pic.twitter.com/sxNfCbrlza — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) May 31, 2021

The victim is expected to recover, Niou said, and a hate crime task force has been called in to investigate.

Shortly after the incident, police took the suspect into custody just a block away from the scene. He is undergoing a psychological evaluation at Bellevue Hospital, police said. It's unclear what charges he will face.