Suspect pleads not guilty to stabbing EMT inside NYC ambulance while being treated

The EMT was inside the parked ambulance a short distance from Mt Sinai Hospital in Manhattan at the time of the attack, police say

By Rana Novini

The man who allegedly stabbed an EMT inside a Manhattan ambulance as she worked to treat him appeared in court for the first time Monday.

Rudy Garcia pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces, which include attempted murder and assault. He sat quietly next to his attorney throughout the 10-minute hearing, not speaking other than to enter his plea. Hi bail remained set at $500,000.

Two people, presumably relatives of Garcia, where present to support the 48-year-old. Both declined to comment outside of court.

The hearing came just over a month after the July 19th attack near West 59th Street and 9th Avenue. Garcia, who police described as emotionally disturbed at the time, stabbed the EMT once in the stomach and twice in her left leg around 9 p.m., according to police.

First responders rushed to her help, with video showing the EMT being carried on a stretcher, before she was transported to another trauma center. Garcia was swiftly taken into police custody.

The next court appearance for Garcia is scheduled for Oct. 30.

Attorney information for Garcia was not immediately clear.

