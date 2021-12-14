Bronx

Suspect Indicted in Bronx Shooting That Injured Woman Pushing 2-Year-Old in Stroller

The man believed to be responsible for shooting a 26-year-old woman in the thigh as she was pushing her daughter in a stroller in the Bronx was indicted on attempted murder and other charges Tuesday, the district attorney's office said.

In addition to the second-degree attempted murder charge, Cody Ball was arraigned in Bronx Supreme Court on attempted assault, weapon possession, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, among others.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said that Ball "acted recklessly with indifference to life when he fired a gun on a Bronx street."

According to the investigation, Ball fired his weapon after getting into a fight with another man, with the bullet striking the victim in the thigh as she walked down West 225th Street in Marble Hill near the 1 train station just after 6 p.m.

The woman said she was running an errand when she can be seen on security camera footage hop to her right suddenly — the very moment a bullet meant for someone else sliced through her leg.

A Good Samaritan nearby wrapped his sweatshirt around the victim's leg, and another took her to the hospital. She was treated for her injuries and was recovering at home a day later, and said she didn't know who helped her, but would like to thank them.

Fortunately, the 2-year-old child wasn't hurt.

