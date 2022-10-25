Suspect Indicted in 3 Disturbing Sex Attacks Against Women Jogging in Manhattan Parks: DA

The suspect accused of sexually attacking three female joggers in a Manhattan park in separate incidents, including one whom he grabbed by the hair as she ran by, was indicted on a slew of charges, the district attorney's office announced.

Kenneth Miller was charged with sex abuse, kidnapping, assault, robbery and forcible touching for the alleged attacks that occurred n a 10-day span in September, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg announced Tuesday afternoon.

"New Yorkers deserve to use our city’s many trails and parks without fear," said Bragg. "As alleged, Kenneth Miller preyed on women using the same pattern: attacking them in broad daylight as they were out for a run."

Police are looking for the man who sexually assaulted a female jogger Saturday morning, attacking her at knifepoint on a Manhattan trail. Chris Glorioso reports.

The first alleged attack took place on Sept. 14, when Miller cornered a woman with his moped, court documents stated. According to the NYPD, that first victim in the pattern was a 28-year-old woman jogging after midnight inside Fort Washington Park, near West 163rd Street and Riverside Drive.

The DA said that Miller claimed he had a gun and asked the victim for money. When she said she didn't have any, Miller allegedly ordered her to get on the ground and groped her repeatedly before swiping her iPod and taking off on his scooter.

Four days later, around the same time of night, police said grabbed a 22-year-old jogging on the Hudson River Greenway Trail near Henry Hudson Parkway and West 163rd Street. He drove up behind that victim while again on a moped and groped her, according to the DA.

The most recent attack came on Sept. 24 in Fort Tryon Park, near Henry Hudson Parkway and Tyron Place. Just before 11 a.m., police said Miller grabbed a 35-year-old jogger by the hair as she ran by him. Miller allegedly showed the victim a knife and took her by the hair off the trail, into a stairwell.

According to court documents, Miller punched the woman in the face and hit her head against the hard surface. He blindfolded her and sexually abused her, prosecutors said, then stole her cellphone and smartwatch before riding off on a scooter. The victim was later treated for injuries to her left eye, left arm and right leg.

Attorney information for Miller was not immediately clear.