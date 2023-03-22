Suspect Indicted For Following Woman Into Manhattan Home, Raping Her In Stairwell: DA

The suspect in a brutal assault and rape in an Upper West Side stairwell in the early hours of a weekend morning has been indicted, prosecutors said.

Jamel McIver, 30, of East Harlem, was indicted Wednesday on first-degree rape and criminal sex act charges, as well as second degree burglary, for the March 4 incident near West End Avenue and West 65th Street at 1 a.m.

McIver allegedly followed the 21-year-old woman into a building and further to an elevator, then dragged her out into a nearby stairwell, where he allegedly assaulted her. He then pulled her down multiple stairs and eventually forced her back outside the building, according to court documents, before he ran off. McIver took off his jacket and sweatshirt as he fled, prosecutors said.

NBC New York learned that it was McIver's stepfather who turned him in to police, and the suspect was arrested shortly after.

"The horrific conduct charged in the indictment is beyond disturbing," said District Attorney Alvin Bragg. "New Yorkers should not have to fear for their safety when they walk into their apartment buildings."

Attorney information for McIver was not immediately available.

The suspect has been tied to other crimes as well, including the attempted rape of a 16-year-old in 2019. Police said McIver also climbed a fire escape in the Longwood section of the Bronx in 2019 and broke into the bedroom of a 16-year-old girl who was asleep at the time. She woke up to see a man standing over her and allegedly forcing her to touch him.

McIver was arrested and charged in that case with burglary and attempted rape. He was out on bail, awaiting a court appearance later in March. It was not immediately clear why an attempted rape case involving a minor was still pending more than three years later, or why he was allowed out on bail.

The Bronx district attorney's office said that McIver was released in March 2020 on a plea agreement where he needed to complete two years of in-patient care to address substance abuse and mental health issues. If he failed to complete the treatment, he would be sentenced to five years in prison, the DA's office said.

McIver has 15 prior arrests in New York City.