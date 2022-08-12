Suspect in Subway Stabbing Near Yankee Stadium Connected to Attack on 84-Year-Old

A man suspected in a stabbing near Yankee Stadium is now connected to an attack on an 84-year-old man in lower Manhattan that was caught on camera, according to police.

Video shows the man, who was coming home from Martha's Vineyard with his wife, get approached by Diego Diaz just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning on Exchange Place, police said. The 19-year-old Diaz then allegedly demanded money from the man, and shoved him to ground. The victim could be seen getting shoved into a parked car before landing on the street.

Diaz the took out a knife and took the man's cellphone and watch before running off, according to police.

It is believed that Diaz is the same person seen in video from the 161st Street subway station just hours later, running away after police said he stabbed on a man on the escalator. The 33-year-old victim was stabbed at the mezzanine level of the 4 train, not on the platform.

Investigators said Diaz, of Brooklyn, was arrested in July after telling transit officers he had a gun. He was later released.