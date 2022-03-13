Suspect in NYC Homeless Killings May Be Linked to DC Homeless Attacks: Sources

The suspect in the attacks on three Manhattan homeless men this weekend, two of them fatal, may be linked to three attacks on homeless people in Washington D.C. earlier this month, one of those fatal as well, three law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation say.

The D.C. attacks were on March 3, March 8 and March 9. The third was fatal; the victim was found in a burning tent, having been shot and stabbed to death.

The NYPD, D.C. Metropolitan Police and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are all assisting in the investigation, the sources said. D.C. police confirmed they are exploring whether the attacks are linked.

The attacks are already having a chilling effect; Newark police said Sunday that teams of cops and outreach workers would fan out Sunday night to warn those experiencing homelessness of the recent attacks and urge them to seek shelter.

NYC Homeless Men Killings

The latest attack happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday at Greenwich Street and Mary Street in New York City. The man was sleeping in a bag on the street when he was fatally shot, multiple law enforcement sources told News 4.

Police believe the suspect in Sunday's attack was also responsible for Saturday's shootings, one of which was fatal as well. Both of those victims were shot in Manhattan between 4:36 a.m. and 6 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect, pictured below, appeared to intentionally approach the first two men separately on the street and shoot them, cops say. One of the men was on Lafayette Street. He was sleeping in a sleeping bag when he was shot, police say.

According to police, security video showed the suspect, wearing all black and a black ski mask, approaching and shooting the man in the sleeping bag about 10 blocks away and 90 minutes after the first attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. A reward in the shooting has increased to $10,000.

🚨WANTED for SHOOTING: Today, between 4:36 am & 6:00 am, in the confines of the @NYPD1pct and @NYPD5pct, the suspect approached two homeless individuals on the street and shot both of them, killing one individual. NYPD executives will provide an update live at 9:30 PM pic.twitter.com/JwoaWnKrzd — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 13, 2022

MPD seeks a suspect in Shooting Offenses that occurred in the Fifth District between March 3-9, 2022.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/sWaf6YJK5z pic.twitter.com/oxFDjJYSXQ — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 13, 2022

NYC Mayor Eric Adams condemned the Saturday attacks as "horrific," and called the video chilling.

"We need to find this person, and we need New Yorkers to help us," he said.

Adams said a task force composed of police officers and a homeless outreach team would focus on finding unhoused people in the subways and other locations and would urge them to seek refuge at city-owned shelters.

In response to a recent surge in crime on the subway system, Adams implemented an aggressive enforcement campaign to clear the subways of homeless and connect them with shelters, food banks and other services, and also enforce rules barring smoking, drinking, sleeping across train seats, behaving aggressively and riding without paying fares.

In the first week, police said they had arrested 143 people in the city’s subways and removed 455 people from from trains and stations.

The attacks were reminiscent of the beating deaths of four homeless men as they slept on the streets in New York’s Chinatown in the fall of 2019. Another homeless man, Randy Santos, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in those attacks.