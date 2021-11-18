New Jersey

Suspect in New Jersey Double Homicide Arrested in Arizona

Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested the 33-year-old man at a Tucson apartment complex while he was walking his dog, the Marshals Service said

A 33-year-old man sought in a double-homicide in New Jersey has been arrested in Arizona, authorities said Thursday.

Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested Gabriel B. Vilorio-Jaquez on Wednesday at a Tucson apartment complex while he was walking his dog, the Marshals Service said in a statement.

Vilorio-Jaquez was sought on a Nov. 3 arrest warrant issued in Trenton in Mercer County where Vilorio-Jazquez is accused of first-degree murder in Oct. 29 shootings of two people, the Marshals Service said.

Vilorio-Jaquez was jailed while awaiting extradition back to New Jersey, the Marshals Service said.

Online court records did not indicate whether Vilorio-Jaquez has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

