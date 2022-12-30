Suspect in Killings of 4 University of Idaho Students Arrested in Pennsylvania: Sources

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found in a rental home near campus last month, multiple law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation said Friday.

It marks the first major break in a case that has both captivated and mystified the globe.

Pennsylvania State Police, with the assistance of the FBI, apprehended him in the Scranton area Friday morning, the sources said.

Few details have been released publicly in the gruesome Nov. 13 slayings of 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, and 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The four friends, members of the university’s Greek system, were discovered across the street from campus, leaving the small town of Moscow, Idaho, deeply shaken.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The Moscow Police Department has said it received more than 13,000 tips related to the case, in addition to thousands of digital media submissions. It didn't immediately confirm the apprehension Friday. The chief of police, along with university officials, are expected to provide an update on the case at a 4 p.m. ET news briefing.

Moscow police had said they were looking for a white Hyundai Elantra believed to be in the immediate area of the King Road residence early on the morning the students were believed to have been killed. A few days before Christmas, they said a white sedan found in Eugene, Oregon, was not connected to the murders.

The killings have drawn worldwide attention, especially among true crime aficionados. That's likely because so few facts have been released about the case, said Julie Wiest, a sociology professor at West Chester University of Pennsylvania and an expert on extreme violence in media.

“Usually by now, there’s more facts that have been released by law enforcement, so I could see that ramping up the sort of digging and almost grasping at straws by people," Wiest said. "It’s not that typical, except in high-profile cold cases, where you might see people digging in that way.”

Captain Roger Lanier of the Moscow Police Department provided updates Wednesday on the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students, and asked anyone with tips to call 208-883-7180.