Suspect in custody after sparking police shootout in Queens: NYPD

A suspected gunman is in custody after getting into an apparent shootout with police in a Queens neighborhood, the NYPD said.

The gunfire rang out just before 3:30 a.m. Monday, police said, near 190th Street and Linden Boulevard in St. Albans. Detectives said two officers reported hearing gunfire while on patrol, and when they turned a corner, they came face to face with a man holding a gun.

The suspect then was said to have opened fire, prompting a shootout with the officers who fired back. A witness reported hearing more than a dozen gunshots, though it was not clear how many were fired by the officers or the suspect.

Despite all the gunfire, neither the suspect nor the officers was hurt, according to police.

Officers were able to take the suspect, a 35-year-old man whose name has not yet been released, into custody. A gun was recovered from the scene. The NYPD's Force Investigations Division, which is called on to investigate all officer shootings, remained at the scene along with crime scene detectives for several hours after the shots were fired.

It was not known what charges the suspect might face, and attorney information was not immediately available.