Suspect in Brooklyn subway slashings arrested, says people should be ‘very' afraid of him

The man police believe to be responsible for two Brooklyn subway station slashings roughly 15 minutes apart had a rather ominous warning to transit riders after he was arrested and charged.

Patric Anderson is accused of slashing a woman in the face and chin at the Atlantic Avenue Barclays Center stop late Monday night, according to police. In that case, the 38-year-old victim was slashed once in the chin on the 2/3 platform.

Just 15 minutes later, a 67-year-old man was gashed in a come-from-behind attack on a staircase at Fulton Street on the G line, police said. The man suffered injuries to his legs and arm.

Both victims are expected to survive.

Anderson, 31, was charged with assault and weapon possession, police said. As he was being walked in handcuffs out of the police stationhouse, he was asked if people should be afraid of him. He responded: "Yes, very."

Attorney information for Anderson was not immediately clear. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.