gun violence

Suspect in 1978 East Harlem Murder Arrested in Connecticut

Authorities arrested a man in New Haven, Connecticut on Thursday in connection to a 1978 murder in Manhattan.

Leandro Teissonniere, 64, was arrested Thursday morning at a residential complex by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, a Marshals/NYPD regional task force and the New Haven Police Department.

He is accused of the fatal Dec. 11, 1978 shooting of Estaban Vega in the 1700 block of Lexington Avenue in East Harlem.

News

COVID-19 42 mins ago

New NY Restrictions Take Effect, NJ Hints at Tighter Rules to Come as Hospitalizations Soar

coronavirus protests 15 hours ago

400+ Rabbis Pledge Support for New COVID Rules as ‘Absolutely Insane' Protests Erupt Again

The Marshals Service, in a statement on his arrest, did not indicate how they found him or where he allegedly was in the 42 years since the crime. The NYPD confirmed Teissonniere was arrested without incident but had no other details.

He is being held in New Haven pending extradition to New York City on second-degree murder charges.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

gun violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us