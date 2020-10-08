Suspect in 1978 East Harlem Murder Arrested in Connecticut

Authorities arrested a man in New Haven, Connecticut on Thursday in connection to a 1978 murder in Manhattan.

Leandro Teissonniere, 64, was arrested Thursday morning at a residential complex by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, a Marshals/NYPD regional task force and the New Haven Police Department.

He is accused of the fatal Dec. 11, 1978 shooting of Estaban Vega in the 1700 block of Lexington Avenue in East Harlem.

The Marshals Service, in a statement on his arrest, did not indicate how they found him or where he allegedly was in the 42 years since the crime. The NYPD confirmed Teissonniere was arrested without incident but had no other details.

He is being held in New Haven pending extradition to New York City on second-degree murder charges.