Suspect Charged in Murder of Bronx Woman Found With Rubber Band Around Neck

A suspect has been arrested in the death of a woman who was found dead with a rubber band around her neck in a Bronx apartment in September.

Police arrested and charged 44-year-old Angel DeJesus with murder and criminally negligent homicide on Tuesday. They say DeJesus strangled Belkis Lopez in her bedroom at the East 158th Street residence in the Melrose section before putting rubber cords around her neck.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

DeJesus' motive in the killing wasn't immediately clear but police said the two had an intimate relationship and they appeared to share the same address.

