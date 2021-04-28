Brooklyn

Suspect Arrested in Shooting of 5-Year-Old NYC Girl Grazed in Head by Bullet: Police

NBC Universal, Inc.

The suspect believed to be responsible for a shooting that left a a 5-year-old girl grazed in the head by a bullet as she played on a sidewalk in Brooklyn was arrested, police said.

Omar Gelin, of Brooklyn, was arrested Wednesday evening, according to police. The 18-year-old faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, weapon possession, and two counts each of assault and reckless endangerment.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Attorney information for Gelin was not immediately available.

News

Rudy Giuliani 10 hours ago

Feds Execute Search Warrant on Rudy Giuliani's NYC Apartment

Scott Stringer 5 hours ago

Scott Stringer Accused of Groping, Sexually Harassing NYC Lobbyist; Faces Calls to End Mayoral Run

The child was playing near the corner of Dumont Avenue and Montauk Avenue in East New York around 6 p.m. on April 5, and may have been with her mother, when shots rang out. She was taken to a hospital with the graze wound, police said.

She was not the intended target of the shooting, according to officials.

Police preciously released a image of the suspected gunman. It shows a driver in what appears to be a gray sedan.

Police released this image of the suspected gunman whose bullet grazed a 5-year-old girl's head on Monday.

The child's family, who just celebrated her birthday, and the neighborhood have been deeply effected by the gun violence and the NYPD Community Affairs Rapid Response Team visited on Tuesday to provide their services.

"We're here today to check on that child to see if the family needs anything, services that we can provide," Dt. Kaz Daughtry said.

The police department said Tuesday that combatting gun violence "remains a central focus." City statistics show that last month, there were 492 gun arrests citywide with the majority of them in Brooklyn and the Bronx.

This article tagged under:

Brooklyngun violenceeast new yorkNYC Violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us