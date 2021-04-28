Suspect Arrested in Shooting of 5-Year-Old NYC Girl Grazed in Head by Bullet: Police

The suspect believed to be responsible for a shooting that left a a 5-year-old girl grazed in the head by a bullet as she played on a sidewalk in Brooklyn was arrested, police said.

Omar Gelin, of Brooklyn, was arrested Wednesday evening, according to police. The 18-year-old faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, weapon possession, and two counts each of assault and reckless endangerment.

Attorney information for Gelin was not immediately available.

The child was playing near the corner of Dumont Avenue and Montauk Avenue in East New York around 6 p.m. on April 5, and may have been with her mother, when shots rang out. She was taken to a hospital with the graze wound, police said.

She was not the intended target of the shooting, according to officials.

Police preciously released a image of the suspected gunman. It shows a driver in what appears to be a gray sedan.

The child's family, who just celebrated her birthday, and the neighborhood have been deeply effected by the gun violence and the NYPD Community Affairs Rapid Response Team visited on Tuesday to provide their services.

"We're here today to check on that child to see if the family needs anything, services that we can provide," Dt. Kaz Daughtry said.

The police department said Tuesday that combatting gun violence "remains a central focus." City statistics show that last month, there were 492 gun arrests citywide with the majority of them in Brooklyn and the Bronx.