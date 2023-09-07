Suspect arrested in Long Island venue shooting that killed 1, hurt 4

What to Know A 21-year-old man was arrested after allegedly killing another man and hurting four others after he opened fire outside an illegal end-of-summer party at a Long Island event space, police said.

A 21-year-old man was arrested after allegedly killing another man and hurting four others after he opened fire outside an illegal end-of-summer party at a Long Island event space, police said.

Kyle Matthews was charged with second-degree murder and weapon possession for the Aug. 21 shooting in Valley Stream. Witnesses said shots were fired at a space called Dopies around 8:30 p.m. A semi-automatic gun was used to spray eight bullets into a crowd, striking a number of people, Nassau County police said in the aftermath of the gunfire.

A 20-year-old man from Brooklyn, identified as Deandre Carter, was killed and four others under the age of 18 — including a 12-year-old boy and three 17 year olds — were hurt. Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said that Matthews walked up to the five people standing in front of the party and opened fire with two handguns.

Police said Matthews is a known Bloods member who shot at the party on Ocean Avenue because it was being hosted by people known to members of the Crips gang. The 12-year-old boy was hit in the shoulder, police said, and two others walked in to Queens Hospital with injuries to their leg and knee, respectively.

People were seen running down the block right after the gunfire broke out. Those who live in the area have described it as highly unusual for a shooting or anything of like it to occur in the residential neighborhood.

A memorial now stands outside the event space. Bullet holes can still be seen in the windows from the shots fired allegedly by Matthews and at least one other.

Matthews defiantly denied have any involvement in the shooting, telling reporters "I didn't do s--t!"

Nassau County Police Commissioner Pat Ryder said Matthews, of Far Rockaway and Uniondale, was previously arrested in Dec. 2021 for having a loaded gun. He was sentenced to three years of probation, and a year later, was again arrested for gun possession — but was released on bail.

On Thursday, Matthews was remanded and sent back to jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for later in September.

"This individual should have been in jail, this senseless murder would not have happened and the other three victims shot and wounded," said Ryder.