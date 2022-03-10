Suspect Arrested in Fatal Double Shooting on Manhattan Street Corner

Police have arrest the man believed to be responsible for shooting two others on a Manhattan street corner, killing one of the victims.

Tyrell Rodgers was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder, attempted murder and weapon possession following the shooting that took place late Tuesday night that left a 31-year-old man dead.

The two victims were struck by gunfire around 10 p.m. Tuesday night near the intersection of West 19th Street and Ninth Avenue in Chelsea, according to police. It was unclear what led up to the shooting.

One victim, a 27-year-old male, was shot in the right arm, and is expected to survive. The other victim, 31-year-old Kenneth Williams, was shot in the abdomen and later died at the hospital.

It was not immediately clear if the 28-year-old Rodgers, of the Bronx, had hired an attorney.

An investigation is ongoing.