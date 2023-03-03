Suspect Arrested for Shooting NJ State Trooper While on Patrol: Police

Police have arrested the man who shot a New Jersey State Trooper in the leg while on patrol in the city of Paterson, according to the attorney general's office.

At a Friday afternoon press conference, the attorney general identified the shooter as 28-year-old Jocquise Timmons, who was nabbed by US Marshals in South Carolina. Timmons faces a slew of charges, including two counts of attempted murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

Attorney information for Timmons was not immediately available. He will be extradited from South Carolina.

The trooper, whose name has not been released, was said to be hospitalized in stable condition following the shooting on East 28th Street and 9th Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Doorbell camera footage captures some of the early morning commotion in the typically quiet neighborhood, where Mayor Andrew Sayegh lives just two blocks away. A barrage of gunfire can be heard, but New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said that Timmons was the only one who was firing — the troopers did not fire back.

Timmons walked out between parked vehicles and fired at two troopers in separate vehicles as they were following a car believed to be involved in a break-in, according to Platkin. Both cars were struck by the gunshots.

At least one of the bullets pierced through an unmarked patrol car and struck the state trooper in the leg. Doctors said he reacted quickly and wrapped his leg with a tourniquet to contain the bleeding. Other officers on the scene safely got him into another patrol car and rushed him to Saint Joseph's Medical Center.

A 10mm Glock handgun was recovered at the scene.

Platkin wouldn't go into detail, but said the trooper was in the neighborhood conducting and attempted break-in investigation when the gunfire broke out. Sayegh previously said the wounded trooper had been on a joint detail with Paterson police at the time of the shooting, though the mayor didn't elaborate on the nature of the assignment.

The trooper, who underwent surgery on Thursday, was said to be in good spirits and he was expected to be released from the hospital Friday afternoon. He should make a full recovery.

Timmons is the only person who has been charged in the shooting, but Platkin declined to say if there were any others in custody, noting that it is an ongoing investigation.