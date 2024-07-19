Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing after NYC road rage argument turned violent: Police

A suspect was arrested in the deadly stabbing of a man that occurred as part of a road rage argument between two drivers following a Bronx car crash, police said.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on July 2 on Phelan Place in the Morris Heights neighborhood, police said. Two cars had crashed into each other, and the drivers got into a heated argument, according to police.

Sources told NBC New York that one of the drivers, a woman, called a man to where the crash took place and began to fight with the other driver, a man.

The man who was called to the scene and the man behind the wheel of the other car then started to get into it, according to law enforcement sources. That's when the victim, 29-year-old Ronald Gomez-Mesa, also got involved, though his role in the fight was not immediately clear.

Soon after, Gomez-Mesa was stabbed by the man called to the scene, sources said. He suffered stab wounds to his chest and was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The suspect in the stabbing was arrested Thursday, police said. Clement Boateng, 36, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and weapon possession.

Attorney information for Boateng, of the Bronx, was not immediately available.