Bronx

Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing after NYC road rage argument turned violent: Police

By Tom Shea

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suspect was arrested in the deadly stabbing of a man that occurred as part of a road rage argument between two drivers following a Bronx car crash, police said.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on July 2 on Phelan Place in the Morris Heights neighborhood, police said. Two cars had crashed into each other, and the drivers got into a heated argument, according to police.

Sources told NBC New York that one of the drivers, a woman, called a man to where the crash took place and began to fight with the other driver, a man.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The man who was called to the scene and the man behind the wheel of the other car then started to get into it, according to law enforcement sources. That's when the victim, 29-year-old Ronald Gomez-Mesa, also got involved, though his role in the fight was not immediately clear.

Soon after, Gomez-Mesa was stabbed by the man called to the scene, sources said. He suffered stab wounds to his chest and was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The suspect in the stabbing was arrested Thursday, police said. Clement Boateng, 36, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and weapon possession.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Attorney information for Boateng, of the Bronx, was not immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Bronx
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us