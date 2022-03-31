Suspect Arrested After Father, Son Attacked by Dirt Bike-Riding Thieves in Harlem: Police

A suspect was arrested after a father and son were attacked by dirt bike riders while sitting in a car in Manhattan, getting thrown out of the vehicle and beaten before having their belongings stolen, police said.

The suspects rode up to the 64-year-old man and his 36-year-old son as they were sitting in their car on West 127th Street below Saint Nicholas Park in Harlem around 4:30 p.m. on March 15, according to the NYPD.

The alleged attackers yanked both victims out of the vehicle and punched and kicked them while forcibly removing a phone, wallet and cash before fleeing the scene, police said.

Just over two weeks after the attack, police on Thursday arrested Kureem Nelson for his role in the violent incident. The 35-year-old Hamilton Heights resident was charged with two counts each of assault and robbery, as well as gang assault, petit larceny and criminal mischief.

The son said the beatdown unfolded near when the father and son collided with bikers going the wrong way. His father tried to get to a police precinct but they were quickly surrounded, the son said.

“I don’t really care about me. I worry about my dad. I ran to help my dad. They started stomping on me and I blacked out," the son said in the aftermath of the attack.

The two victims were taken to a hospital, but were recovering.