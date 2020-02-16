Surveillance Video Released, $10,00 Reward Offered in Bronx Deli Murder Case

What to Know 34-year-old Yehya Almontaser was shot and killed at a Bronx deli

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information in his death

The gunman fired multiple shots inside the deli without saying a word, police said

The NYPD could be another step closer to finding the person responsible for shooting a Bronx deli worker Friday night.

Police released surveillance video Sunday of a man wanted in connection of the shooting. The person walking in the video is seen using a cane and wearing a large blue jacket with a fur collar.

The victim was shot inside the B&A Gourmet Deli at the corner of East 137th Street and Brook Avenue in Mott Haven, according to police. The gunman walked into the shop and fired off a number of rounds, two of which struck the worker, police said.

The victim, identified by family as 34-year-old Yehya Almontaser, was left uncouncious. He was rushed to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The Yemeni American Merchant's Association announced a $10,000 reward for information regarding Almontaser's death.

A woman who said she would go to the store often said the victim was a nice person who seemed to get along with everyone.

The shooter allegedly walked into the deli in Mott Haven and fired off multiple shots without saying a word. The worker was struck in the face and body, and was pronounced dead at the hospital. NBC New York’s Checkey Beckford reports.

"You don’t even have to say what you want, he knows what you want right away," said the woman, who only wanted to be identified as Jasmine. "He’s friendly with everybody, I see him all the time. He laughs, he jokes."

The shooter, described as at least 5’5 and wearing a blue reflective jacket with a fur collar, immediately fled from the scene and is being sought by authorities. It was not immediately clear if anyone else was in the store at the time of the gunfire.

An investigation is ongoing.