SUNY Oneonta Sending Students Home for Semester After COVID Outbreak

SUNY Oneonta will close for in-person instruction for the rest of the semester and send students home following a spike in coronavirus infections, the university said Thursday.

The primary source of the infection spread has been traced to a number of student parties in and around campus, state officials have said. As of late August, five students and three campus organizations had been suspended for their involvement.

Reports of illegal partying prompted widespread campus testing. Initially, 20 positive cases were detected. A SUNY Upstate medical team was dispatched to test all students, approximately 3,000 in total. The university said Thursday it is now up to 389 confirmed cases.

"While this is sudden news and something no one wanted, the risk to our campus and Oneonta community is too great," SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris said in an email to the campus. "I know the vast majority of our students have been diligent in protecting our campus since day one. We committed to do everything we could to mitigate this situation, and today, that means ending residential housing for this semester."

Last week Gov. Andrew Cuomo lowered the threshold for re-closing campuses from 9 percent to 5 percent or 100 cases, whichever is triggered first. Athletic activities and other extracurriculars must also be suspended, and dining hall options must move to take-out only.

"We have to be careful. New York is very much the exception to what is going on around the world with COVID. But we have to protect that progress," Cuomo said on a teleconference last weekend.

The Oneonta campus is not alone with issues around unsafe parties. SUNY Plattsburgh officials suspended more than 40 students who attended an unsanctioned party.

Dozens more faced suspension at Montclair State University, Marist College, and UConn for failing to adhere to state and school protocols. In nearly every case, school officials cited unauthorized gatherings and a failure to wear appropriate face coverings or socially distance.