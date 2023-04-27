SummerStage Lineup 2023: Kool & The Gang, Skip Marley And More Coming to NYC

If it's summer in New York City, that means SummerStage is back!

This year, there will be more than 80 free and benefit shows from June through September in Central Park and 12 other neighborhood parks across the five boroughs, the City Parks Foundation announced Tuesday. The 2023 season kicks off on Saturday June 10 with a free Central Park concert from eight-piece soul band St. Paul and the Broken Bones.

Some of the biggest names on this year's list of performers includes Grandmaster Flash, Kool & The Gang, Tanya Tucker, Skip Marley, Noel Gallagher, Garbage and many, many more.

This season celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the foundation said in a press release, but will feature a variety of genres including salsa, jazz, hip-hop, indie rock, reggae, Afrobeats, soul, pop, global, contemporary dance and more.

To view the full lineup and schedule of shows, click here.