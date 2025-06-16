Another damp and gray weekend has carried into another damp and gray Monday.

So far in June we’ve had dreary weekends flanking midweek warm-ups. The same holds true for this week, except this time our midweek warm-up will carry straight through the weekend and into next week, ushering in a much warmer and drier weather pattern, just in time for the start of summer.

Cloudy skies and an easterly wind keep temperatures cool through Tuesday, when highs barely reach 70. That’s a good 10-plus degrees cooler than normal for mid-June. It is not until Wednesday, when the wind turns to more of a southerly flow, that we’ll see highs climb back to the 80s.

By Thursday, on the heels of a hot southwest wind, we make yet another run at 90 degrees in New York City. The mid-week heat could come with a few showers and storms, too.

So far this year, Central Park has fallen short of 90 degrees every time temperatures spike and surrounding areas hit 90 degrees. The warmest day in Central Park this year was only 87 degrees.

On average, Central Park sees its first 90-degree day in late spring, around May 28. If we finally make 90 degrees this week, it’ll be just over three weeks later than average.

This week’s temperature spike will come with high humidity – something we haven’t yet had the pleasure of this year. Dew points will approach 70, which lands us in the oppressively sticky zone, especially when accompanied by temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

Unlike previous weeks, our temperatures will not sink again this weekend. Instead, hot temperatures take us straight into next week. And this extended stretch of warmer weather will come with something we have not seen in two months: a completely dry weekend.

Last weekend stayed soggy thanks to a stationary front parked directly overhead.

This weekend, we will be increasingly under the influence of a strong dome of high pressure that sets up over the eastern seaboard, keeping rain chances away and temperatures soaring.

By next week, we have multiple chances to hit 90 degrees. In fact, our first potential heat wave of the year is within sight as we look ahead to a run of days with highs of 90 or above.

It’s all appropriately timed. We mark the official start of summer on Friday and that’s exactly when we say goodbye to the cool, damp spring weather pattern we’ve grown accustomed to.